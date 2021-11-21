A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rudolph “Rudy” Charles Miller, 93, who passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Interment will follow in the Gates of Prayer Cemetery in New Iberia, with Military Honors by the Acadiana Honor Guard. Rabbi Barry Weinstein will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will Monday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rudy moved to Chicago, Illinois, at the age of two. He built a home in Northbrook, Illinois and lived there until 1982. Rudy and his family then relocated to Abbeville, where he opened his first McDonald’s Restaurant.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines, he proudly served our country during WWII aboard the USS Fond du Lac.
Rudy was a member of the Congregation Gates of Prayer Jewish Temple and his involvements included Catholic High of New Iberia, Kaplan High School, the University of South Alabama and the Boys and Girls Club. He was also a recipient of the LA Cattle Festival Restaurateur of the Year Award.
Survivors include his sons Larry Miller (Denise) of New Iberia and Stewart Miller (Naomi) of Lafayette; daughter Pam Miller of Abbeville; grandchildren Haley Miller (Anthony Taylor) and Jordan Miller (Michaela); and a brother Seymour Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife Freda Feuer Miller; his parents Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Miller; and several siblings.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rudy’s caregivers, Lil Montgomery, Amanda Rice, and Janay Richard.
Pallbearers will be Larry Miller, Jordan Miller, Anthony Taylor, Kevin Gautreaux, Stewart Miller and Greg Kojis.
Honorary pallbearers include Chris Renard, Shea Arceneaux and Steve Alleman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation Gates of Prayer, Attention: Stephen or Leah Lahasky, 1620 Elm Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to the Ronald McDonald House. Make checks payable to RMHC of South Louisiana, Attention: Fund Development, 4403 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.