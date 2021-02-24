LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Ruby Theresa Chauvin Thibodeaux, 86, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia with Monsignor Jace Eskind to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Thibodeaux passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Thibodeaux enjoyed high school basketball, singing in the Weeks Island Choir and playing Pokeno. She also enjoyed traveling, watching sports and spending time with her family.
She was a devout and faithful Christian. She taught religion class and was the Director of Religious Education for St. Nicholas Catholic Church for many years.
She is survived by her children James “Jimmy” Thibodeaux Jr. (Bonnie) of Rynella, Bernadine “Bunny” Rogers (Billy Sr.) of Baldwin, Bret Thibodeaux of Lydia and Troy Thibodeaux (Marilyn) of Jeanerette; grandchildren Chandra Chauvin (Lynn) of Baldwin, Jason Thibodeaux (Tiffany) of New Iberia, Joshua Thibodeaux (Sasha) of Rynella, Tiffany Pontiff (Benjamin) of Franklin, Erica Thibodeaux (Jason Carter) of Lydia, Ashley Thibodeaux of Lydia, Joel Thibodeaux (Amber) of New Iberia, Chase Thibodeaux of Lydia, Jordan “Lukey” Thibodeaux (Mary) of New Iberia and Billy Rogers Jr. (Kaylin) of Franklin; great-grandchildren Justin, Caitlyn, Lauren, and Landen Chauvin all of Baldwin, Carsen, Jase and Arya Thibodeaux all of New Iberia, Kayleigh, Caleb and Everly Thibodeaux of Rynella, Morgan and Allison Pontiff of Franklin, Hayden and Courtlynne Isbell of Lydia, Lexi Thibodeaux of Lydia, Stella and Elyse Thibodeaux of New Iberia, Zoie Thibodeaux of New Iberia, Hazel Rodriguez of Ashton and Charlie Thibodeaux of New Iberia; step grandson Nick Colletti (Adrienne); and two step great-grandchildren Nick and Abagail Colletti of Pearl River.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Thibodeaux Sr.; parents, Adolphe Chauvin Sr. and Alice Barrilleaux Chauvin; and her siblings Adolphe “Junior” Chauvin Jr. (Anna Mae), Stella Picou (Godfrey), Edith Guidroz (Leo), Yvonne Trautman (George), Alvin Chauvin (Kissie) and Melvin “Pete” Chauvin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Thibodeaux, Joshua Thibodeaux, Joel Thibodeaux, Jordan Thibodeaux, Billy Rogers Jr. and Chase Thibodeaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Billy Rogers Sr., Denise Thibodeaux, Ray Picou, Randy Picou, Paulette Broussard and our family angel Trudy Rush.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guest are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.