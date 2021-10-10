A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated for Ruby Miguez Seneca, 88, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter officiated. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends took place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Rosary was prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home reopened on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A message from the family of Mrs. Ruby Miguez Seneca.
She made things happen. She was very organized and loved to coordinate events and many other things, such as doctor appointments. She was sometimes very persistent and would not give up until things were done, like taking many pictures of every occasion.
Ruby Miguez Seneca was born on November 10, 1932, in New Orleans and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
She met our father, Roy Seneca, while working as a nurse at the old Dauterive’s Hospital in New Iberia. They were married on St. Jude St. at “Tee Coteau” church, formally known as Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and will now rest at the end of St. Jude St. next to our father, Roy and brother Mitchell at Memorial Park Cemetery.
St Jude, the Saint of Impossible Causes, but nothing was impossible for her. St. Jude, pray for us.
She was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. She graduated from New Iberia High School on Center St. in the 11th grade in 1953, twelfth grade didn’t even exist and the building is now a home for seniors. Ruby was a nurse for five years at the old Dauterive’s Hospital on Duperier Avenue where all of her children were born. She enjoyed being a nurse and helped the doctors deliver many babies and one baby was even named after her. She met her husband Roy Seneca at the hospital and they were married for 53 years, until Roy’s passing in 2010.
Ruby was a member of the Upper Room prayer group for twenty-two years and a member of her church, Nativity of Our Lady, from the time it was built in 1964. She volunteered at the Social Service Center for twenty-three years, at the St. Francis Diner, at her church and collected for United Way for fourteen years. She greatly enjoyed helping out as often as she could. She also worked at Disch’s Frame Shop for many years framing pictures. She loved taking pictures of everyone who visited her, like her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. The photographs were then given away as gifts to her loved ones.
She enjoyed music, watching TV, working in the flower garden and feeding the birds who visited her bird feeder. More than anything, Ruby enjoyed baby sitting and reading stories to all of her precious grandchildren. In turn, the grandchildren loved going to Maw-Maw Ruby’s house to play with her dog Coco and cat Kitty. She loved the beach and enjoyed going to Florida with her family on vacation. She enjoyed traveling and her longest vacation was for almost three months with her husband and five children, ranging in age from 2 through 9 years old, when they traveled to Alaska with a Scotty travel trailer. The children enjoyed their first view of snow and the unique animals, especially the bears.
Ruby was a very caring person and enjoyed helping others in need. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons Steven Seneca (wife, Dianna Boudreaux Seneca), James Seneca (wife, Lisa Bellow Seneca), all of New Iberia, Ernest Seneca (wife, Beth Glod Seneca) of Lafayette; daughter Susan Seneca Cunningham (husband, George) of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law Ida Naquin Seneca of Baldwin; and nieces Mary “Dee” Daspit Champagne (husband, Clarence), Lillie Daspit Edwards and Carolyn Daspit Hanks (husband,Tommy) all of New Iberia; many other nieces and nephews; her dear grandchildren Lance, Jordyn, Andy, Claire and Caroline Seneca, Celeste Manuel Neuville and Michael and Patrick Cunningham; and her great-grandchildren Jake Michael Neuville, Aria Seneca and Tripp Doucet.
Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy; son Lloyd and daughter Barbara, who both died as infants; son Mitchell, who died at 17 years old from a hunting accident; parents Romauld Miguez and Lodo Landry Miguez; sister Lillie M. Daspit and husband Robert; sisters-in-law Carrie Seneca and Hilda Seneca Daigle and husband, Floyd; and brothers-in-law Leonard, Russell, Rodney and Harry Seneca; mother-in-law Lillian Diamond Seneca; and father-in-law Mitchell Seneca.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dee Champagne for her tender love, care and concern for our mother.
Pallbearers were Steven Seneca, Ernest Seneca, James Seneca, Andy Seneca, George Cunningham, Michael Cunningham and Patrick Cunningham.
