She made things happen. She was very organized and loved to coordinate events and many other things, such as doctor appointments. She was sometimes very persistent and would not give up until things were done, like taking many pictures of every occasion.
She met our father, Roy Seneca, while working as a nurse at the old Dauterive’s Hospital in New Iberia. They were married on St. Jude Street in New Iberia at Tee Coteau church, (formally known as Our Lady of Perpetual Help) and will now rest at the end of St. Jude Street next to our father, Roy, and brother Mitchell at Memorial Park Cemetery.
St. Jude, the Saint of impossible causes, but nothing was impossible for her. St. Jude — pray for us.”
Ruby Miguez Seneca was born on November 10, 1932, in New Orleans and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
She was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Ruby graduated from New Iberia Senior High, now a home for senior residence, in the eleventh grade in 1953. Ruby was a nurse at the old Dauterive Hospital for five years. She enjoyed being a nurse and helped many doctors deliver babies. One infant was even named after her. Ruby met her husband, Roy Seneca, at the hospital and they were wed soon after. They stayed married for 53 years until Roy’s passing in 2010.
Ruby was a member at the Upper Room prayer group for twenty-two years and a member of her church, Nativity of Our Lady, from the time it was built in 1964. She volunteered at the Social Service Center for twenty-three years and at St. Francis Diner and her church. She greatly enjoyed helping as often as she could. Later in life, she began working at Disch’s Frame Shop framing pictures. Ruby loved taking pictures of everyone who visited her, like her children, grandchildren and friends. The photographs were then given away as gifts to her loved ones. She enjoyed listening to music, watching TV, working in the flower garden and watching for the birds who visited her bird feeder.
More than anything, Ruby enjoyed babysitting all of her precious grandchildren. She loved having them over to read stories too. In turn, her grandchildren loved going to “MaMa Ruby’s” house to play with the dog Coco and the cat Kitty. Ruby liked to travel, especially going on vacation to the beach with her family.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all, Ruby will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Steven Seneca (Diana), Ernest Seneca (Beth), James Seneca (Lisa), daughter Susan S. Cunningham (George); grandchildren Lance Seneca, Jordyn Seneca, Caroline Seneca, Celeste Neuville, Claire Seneca, Andy Seneca, Michael Cunningham and Patrick Cunningham; great-grandchildren Jake Neuville, Aria Seneca, and Tripp Doucet; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relations, and especially Dee Champagne.
Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy James Seneca; sons Lloyd Seneca and Mitchell Seneca; daughter,Barbara Seneca; parents Romauld Miguez and Lodo Landry Miguez; and sister Lillie M. Daspit.
Pallbearers will be Steven Seneca, Ernest Seneca, James Seneca, Andy Seneca, George Cunningham, Michael Cunningham and Patrick Cunningham.
