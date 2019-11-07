JEANERETTE — A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Ruby Lee Pecot, 106, the former Ruby Lee Peters at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on at the church on Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Houston, Texas, she passed at 5:58 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, in Houston.
Ruby Lee Peters Pecot was born in Lake Charles on September 9, 1913, the eldest of four daughters to Joseph and Bertha Peters. Ruby received Christ at an early age, was baptized under the leadership of Pastor V.E. Washington of Woodbury Congregational Baptist Church of Lake Charles.
All her formal education was completed in Lake Charles. Sometime later, visiting in Jeanerette, she met her lifelong companion, Leo Joseph Pecot. Later, after becoming as one, she made Jeanerette her home. Their union was soon blessed with the adoption of a baby nephew, Louie, who became their only child.
In 1924, Sister Pecot became a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Pastor Henry Allen Hills, where she began a long and faithful service in several capacities throughout the church. Among those were her service to the youth, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and becoming a member of Calvary’s choir. Although a seamstress by profession, her many talents included arts and crafts, which through the years, faithfully produced donated funds to her church fundraising. Her skills reached beyond the church community organizations. As a member of the Union Sixth District Association, Sister Pecot served in the Woman’s Auxiliary Arts Ministry and the District Community Choir.
Sister Pecot became a member of Jeanerette Homemakers Club where she taught and exhibited several artistic items, some on permanent display in The Jeanerette Historical Museum.
Sister Pecot is also remembered as a Charter member of Lucinda Pierre Order of the Eastern Star (OES), Chapter No. 32. She has been recognized for serving as Lodge Secretary for 22 years and for 75 years of membership until passing. Included in the fellowship of service, Sister Pecot has also served as a member of All Houses of the Amaranth Eastern Star.
Sister Pecot is preceded in her home-going by her husband, Leo Joseph Pecot; her parents, Joseph and Bertha Peters; three sisters, Mildred, Gladys and Myrtle; one grandson, Keith Gerald Alexander; and two nieces, Edalyn and Brenda.
She leaves sweet memories to be cherished by her son, Rev. Louie Alexander; daughter-in-law Minister Mary (Boutte) Alexander; six children, Oris Phillip, Tammie Lynn (Rev. Coleman), Rev. Terry Shawn (Toysher), Kim Banita and Tameka Lynell; one niece, Tonnet Marie (Keith); one nephew, Eddie (Tammie); one great-nephew, Keaton; great-grandchildren Charles, Lance, Trelayne, Alexandria, Alona, Bianca, Orisha and Donete; twelve great-grandchildren and a host of other family members.
Active Pallbearers are Brian Robertson, Barrow Marks, Cornell deClouet and Wilson Lewis.
Honorary Pallbearers are Oris Boutte, Rev. Terry Alexander, Charles Murchison Sr., Charles Murchison Jr., Lance Murchison and Trelayne Murchison.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.