JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Ruby Lee Edwards “MaDear,” 97, the former Ruby Lee Shelton, at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday, May 6, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, she departed her Earthly home at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at The Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
“MaDear,” as she was affectionately known, accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a deaconess, member of the Senior Choir, Willing Workers Committee and the Usher Ministry.
Left to cherish Ruby’s life are her son Kerry James Edwards of Jeanerette; four daughters, Elaine Edwards Handy of Baton Rouge, Marjorie Edwards Harris (Leroy) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tarajee Christine Edwards Aleem of New Orleans and Jacquelyn Edwards Davis of Jeanerette; twenty four grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a devoted niece, Barbara S. Hills of Jeanerette; many, many adopted children including Barbara, Norma, Ruby, Linda, Leroy and Shirley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Edwards; two daughters, Geraldine E. Williams and Diana E. Preston; one son, Willie B. Edwards; her parents, Sylvester Shelton and Gracie Clavelle Shelton; one son-in-law, Samuel Williams Jr.; four sisters, Ruth S. Molo, Helen S. Burney, Birdie Lee Shelton and Dorothy S. Gabriel; four brothers, Elton Shelton, Preston Shelton, Dan Shelton and Henry “Jint’ Shelton; one grandchild, Zahir Aleem; and two great-grandchildren, K’Era Davis and Rainan Preston.
Active pallbearers are Darryl Edwards II, Bahir Aleem, Ferrell A. Brooks, Lorenzo Harris, Reed Preston Jr. and Ronald Davis Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Kerry Edwards, Leroy Harris, Shannon Williams, Reginald Preston, Morgan Thomas Sr., Frank Clavelle, Leroy Key, Brian Robertson Sr., Wilton “K-Rudy” Lewis, Michael Roman and George Dupuis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.