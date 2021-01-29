Ruby Lee Brown Collins, 85, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11:25 a.m. at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Avenue, Morgan City. Pastor Ronald McCoy will officiate. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
As per CDC requirement/local regulations, everyone is required to wear face masks upon entering into the building at all times.
Services will be accessible virtually by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook age at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Memories of Ruby will forever remain in the hearts of her three children, Oscar (Ella) Living Jr. of Morgan City, Mrs. Howard (Melba) Morse of Lafayette and Gerald (Althea) Collins Sr. of New Iberia; one brother, Lionel (Renee) Brown of Thibodaux; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother and a grandmother who raised her.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.