Ruby Gunn Sharp, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 1, 1930, in Cooper, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Her son Deacon Harold Beard will be the celebrant for the service. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of the service.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed dearly.
Ruby was the vice-president of Ray Sharp Wireline then became the owner of Sharp’s Landing in Toledo Bend. She was quite the fisherman and has more bass fish adorning her walls than most of her children. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino and watching cooking shows and the Travel channel.
Ruby is survived by her sons Bobby Beard of New Iberia, Harold Beard and wife Terri of Moss Bluff and Leonard Sharp and wife Cathy of Many; one sister, Ella Turner of Cooper, Texas; twelve grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Gunn and Lillie Pence Watkins; husband Ray Sharp; infant son Woodard Earl Beard; two daughters, Runy Anell Beard and Pam Hulin; two granddaughters, Erica Hulin and Angela Hulin; son Jerry Beard; son-in-law Barry Hulin; brother Leonard Hinsley; and her brother-in-law George Turner.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are James Sharp, David Sharp, Blake Beard, Jason Petty, Tristan Beard and Trenton “Bubba” Beard.
Sonny Romero and Matthew Bowles will be an honorary pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association-Southeast Affiliate, PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410.