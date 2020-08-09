Ruby Dorsey Guilbeaux, a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at New Iberia Manor North. She was 81.
Ruby was born February 11, 1939 in New Iberia to the late Leonard “Red” Dorsey and Ella Broussard Dorsey, one of 13 children. She was a homemaker and early on a child care aide. Ruby loved life and lived every day to its fullest. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing bingo and cards with friends, especially bourée. She traveled and visited many destinations including Hawaii, Las Vegas, California and Mississippi to attend her granddaughters’ dance recitals. She was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved listening to his music. Some of her favorites were “(You Ain’t Nothing but a) Hound Dog” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” Ruby loved cats and over her 81 years cared for many. Two of her most recent cats were Fluff and Snow. Son Patrick remembers trying to catch Snow for vet visits and, although successful, it was a hard task.
Ruby had a personality that could be considered both sweet and spicy. She loved people but was always up front with them, and you knew where you stood with her. Ruby could also bring laughter to the room with her sense of humor. Aides at the nursing home often visited her to help brighten their day with laughter. She had a generous and loving heart as she was godmother to many, and they loved her dearly. She will be missed but her memory will live on. We love you.
Survivors include her son, Patrick Guilbeaux of New Iberia; her niece and caregiver, Gladys Giarratano of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Lauren R. Guilbeaux, Victor Guilbeaux, Mandy Leleux and Casey Leleux; a great grandchild; and her brothers and sister, Johnny Doré, Ricky Dorsey, Eddie Dorsey, Allen Dorsey and Judy Ann Baker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Percy Guilbeaux; her daughters, Rose Marie Beasley and Audrey Leleux; and her brothers and sisters, Michael Doré, Joseph Doré, Leonard “Jap” Dorsey, Leonard “Co-Co” Dorsey, JC Dorsey, Judy Gorman and Ruby Dorsey Champagne.
A funeral service celebrating Ruby’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 10, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. William Blanda officiating. Following the services, Mrs. Guilbeaux will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 9, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Bonin, Duane Dorsey, Casey Leleux and Seth Giarratano.
Ruby’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Andrew Broussard and staff, staff of New Iberia Manor North, and to the staff of Grace Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Ruby.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mrs. Guilbeaux’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your memories and condolences.
