Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin, for Ru Thi Hoang, 107, who died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
