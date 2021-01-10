Rozetta Dugas Olivier

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rozetta “Rosie” Olivier, 82, who passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Lafayette. A Rosary, led by Rev. Keith Landry, will be prayed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Entombment will be at a later date.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Rozetta “Rosie” Dugas Olivier was born on May 6, 1938, to the late Moise and Marcelite Hebert Dugas. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker, and she enjoyed camping, bingo, riding motorcycles, talking to people and playing Bourre’. She was feisty and spicy and liked to have fun, and what she cherished most was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosie will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Olivier is survived by daughters Pamela Fremin and husband Courtney Fremin, Kim Trahan and husband Phillip Trahan and Penny Olivier and companion Dwight Crochet; sons Lennis Olivier III and wife Pamela Pepper and Kevin Olivier; sixteen grandchildren, Courtney Olivier, Kara F. Merritt, Brittney F. Rogers, Cameron Fremin, Brandy T. Bouy, Phillip Trahan II, Jennifer T. Blanchard, Holly T. Bonin, Cody Olivier, Amber O. Crochet, Lennis “Joey” Olivier IV, Marcelite “Marci” Olivier, Trey Olivier, Kayley Olivier, Justin Olivier and Nickolas Olivier; twenty-four great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; fifteen step great-grandchildren; five siblings, Betty Romero, Dianne Wyant and husband Lyle Wyant, Joy Rita “Mickey” Bonin, Martin Dugas and wife Adele Dugas and Carroll Dugas and wife Ruby Dugas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lennis Joseph Olivier Jr.; a grandson Dayne Christopher Olivier; and two siblings Harold Dugas and Vicky Dugas.
