Royce Gaudin

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Royce Esther Breaux Gaudin, 63, on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Loreauville on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Jeanerette, Royce passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Royce was the co-owner and CEO of Breaux’s Bay Craft, founded by her beloved father, Roy Breaux Sr. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing. She had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. Her passions in life were her husband John, daughter Chandler and brother Roy Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, John Gaudin of Jeanerette; daughter Chandler Gaudin of Jeanerette; siblings Roy Breaux Jr. and wife Ella of Loreauville, Ward Breaux and wife Elaine of St. Martinville, Joan B. Ledford of New Iberia and numerous godchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Breaux Sr. and Velta Lopez Breaux and brother Vance Breaux Sr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Aubry Dauterive, Pierre Escuriex, Donald Thibodeaux, Roy J. “Trey” Breaux III, Larry Hitter and Pete Gaudin.
The family would like to thank Iberia Medical Center nurses and staff for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Gaudin’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
