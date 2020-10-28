DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Royal Chambers 75, at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, celebrant officiating.
Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the church at 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Delcambre, he passed away at 7:40 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence.
Royal was a member of Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He was a crane operator in the oilfield industry for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shelby George Chambers, of Delcambre; three sons, Martin Chambers, Travis Chambers of Delcambre and Troy Johnson (Cassandra) of New Iberia; one daughter, Dana Breaux of Delcambre; three sisters, Mary Fezzia, LouCindy Borner of Charenton and Consuella Williams (Clyde) of Houston; one brother, Lawrence Chambers Jr. (Rose) of Sacramento, California; twelve grandchildren Troynae Walker, Marisa Melancon, Quentin Melancon, Josh Harris, Markel Chambers,Terrance Marshal, Troy Johnson Jr., Traven Chatman, Justin Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Tyler Wiltz and Austin Wiltz; twelve great-grandchildren; one godchild Trenetta Olivier; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Chambers Sr. and Henrietta Polite Chambers; three brothers, Bernise Chambers, Earl Chambers and Ernest Chambers; one sister, Myrtle Alexander; and one grandchild, Chelsie Walker.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Chambers, Lionel Olivier, Frankie Williams, Stacie Batiste, Mack Pushia and Gary Bristo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Chambers, Lawrence Chambers, Quentin Melancon, Ronald Allen, Kenneth Roy, Tony Boyance, Aaron Trahan, Louis DeRouen, Gregory Jackson and AuMrey Teno.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.