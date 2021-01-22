A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Roy Ricardo Sr., 89, at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. D’Andre Cross Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint John Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Place.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Roy was a member of Saint John Baptist Church where he served as a former trustee and usher. He was an employee in the Salt industry for forty years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Delores Fontenette Ricardo of New Iberia; one son, Roy Ricardo Jr. (Diane) of Savannah, Georgia; one daughter, Carla Ricardo of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Jarvis Ricardo, Whitney Ricardo and Darrius Jones; four great-grandchildren, Jace Ricardo, Jade Ricardo, Jarvis Ricardo Jr. and Blythe Guillory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ricardo and Olga Burke Ricardo.
Active pallbearers will be Dwayne Davis, Ron Fontenette, Carl Fontenette, Russell Fontenette Jr., Kirk Fontenette and Brian Conner.
Honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.