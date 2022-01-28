Roy Joseph Viator

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Roy Viator, 94, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert celebrating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, January 29, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Friday evening.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Roy passed away at 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was outgoing, social and always willing to lend a hand. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time at the camp in Cypremort Point. He had a love for traveling and dancing with his wife Mrs. Mildred. He was a self-employed sugar cane farmer and worked alongside his three brothers, Dudley, J.C. and Wilson Viator Sr., for 50 years.
He is survived by wife Mildred Prados Viator of Jeanerette; son Rickey Viator and wife Phyllis of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; granddaughters Angela Viator of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Amy Jayne and husband Kenneth of Pensacola, Florida; grandson Kynan Viator of Newport Richey, Florida; and great-granddaughters Savannah Jayne of Orlando, Florida and Madison Jayne of Pensacola, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Abara and Mae Blanchard Viator and his nine siblings.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Russell Viator, Steve Viator, Wilson Viator Jr., Ray Viator, Richard Viator and Herman Alleman.
Honorary pallbearers are Kynan Viator, Kenneth Jayne and Bobby Judice.