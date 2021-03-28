LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March, 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville for Mr. Roy Joseph Thibodeaux, 95, who passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Interment will be at St. Joseph Memorial Mausoleum in Loreauville. Rev. Barry Crochet will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home in Loreauville. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Roy Joseph Thibodeaux was born on July 26, 1925, in Breaux Bridge, the tenth of eleven children born to Sylvestre Thibodeaux and Antoinette Cormier.
Roy started working to support the family when he was only twelve years old. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, 16-year-old Roy got a job at the Delta shipyard in New Orleans building Liberty ships for the war effort. Then, when he turned 18, Roy joined the Army where he served for two-and-a-half years during World War II; he was stationed at Guadalcanal, the Philippines and Japan.
After the war, Roy returned to Louisiana. One night in 1947, he went to a dance hall in Breaux Bridge where he met the love of his life, Janet Braquet. They fell in love and got married on February 8, 1948.
Roy attended carpentry and cabinet maker school in Lafayette. He was also a vacuum cleaner and sewing machine salesman before landing a job with the State highway department where he was employed for 29 years until retiring for the first time.
Following his retirement from the State of Louisiana, Roy began working at Bayou Teche Water Works in Loreauville until his second retirement.
He was a fixture in the Loreauville community and could always be seen at Mass at St Joseph’s Church on Saturday evenings. Dinner at the Teche Café often followed.
Roy loved his family and he loved his home, which he helped to build himself. He enjoyed cutting his grass until he was no longer able to ride his lawnmower.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Sylvestre and his mother, Antoinette; as well as his ten siblings, Lelia, Caleb, Simon, Marie, Hilda, Louise, Laura, Annie, Clayda and Lydia. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Anne.
Roy is survived by his wife of 73 years, Janet; and their nine children, Ricky (Leslie), Rodney (Faye), Mark (Julia), Michael, Kirk (Barbara), Darrel (Anne), Guy (Sandra), Ginger (Jimmey) and Ted (Helga). He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maison Teche and Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Thibodeaux’s honor to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
