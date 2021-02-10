Roy Elton Viator, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Lafayette General Medical Center. He was 79.
Roy was born January 23, 1942, in Orange, Texas, to the late Elton Viator and the late Eva Stewart Viator. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, and was a welder and fitter having worked with various fabrication companies at the Port of Iberia.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Loretta Stalnaker Viator; his daughter Maria Bullock and husband Gregory; son Michael Roy Viator; two grandchildren, Jacklyn Aiello and Whitney Bullock; his only brother, Ray Viator and wife Fran; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Eva Viator.
In keeping with Roy’s wishes, private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Roy’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.