Roxanna Viator

A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Roxanna Marie Viator, 55, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on the following Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Church Midtown Campus.
Roxanna was born on July 2, 1966, in Lafayette to the late Wildres and Gladys Gary Viator. She passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Ochsner University Hospital.
Roxanna was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Church, devoted Christian, loving mother and a hard worker.
She was the Cafeteria Manager at Delcambre Elementary for several years. She loved spending time with her family, nieces, nephews and all the little children at school. Her love of cooking was evident in all the recipes she leaves behind for her children to carry on her legacy.
She is survived by her children Ryan Viator and wife Ashley and Griffin Jones, all of Lafayette, and Samuel Gaspard of New Iberia; two brothers, Carl “Wayne” Viator Sr. and wife Barbara of New Iberia and Jeffery Viator of Coteau; and two sisters, Vicky Lejeune and Bonnie Landry and husband Calvin of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wildres and Gladys Gary Viator; and one brother, Wildres Viator Jr.