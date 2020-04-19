A private graveside service for Rowena Thibodeaux Champagne was conducted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Holy Family Mausoleum with Deacon Wade Broussard officiating the service.
Born in Broussard and a lifelong resident of New Iberia Rowena T. Champagne was born to Alcee and Zulme Champagne Thibodeaux on April 1, 1921.
Rowena Champagne, age 99, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 10 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
She loved reading, spending time with her family and she especially enjoyed traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her sister Vivian Thibodeaux Blanchard of St. Martinville; nephews Kenneth Chastant and wife MaryAnn of St. Martinville and Donald Thibodeaux Jr.; nieces Rhealeen Berard and husband Charlie of Loreauville, Tracy Hebert and husband Kerry of New Iberia; and sister-in-law Velma Thibodeaux of St. Martinville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Champagne; her parents, Alcee and Zulme Champagne Thibodeaux; sister Leona Chastant; brother Donald Thibodeaux Sr; nephew Karl Wayne Chastant; niece Genie Chastant; and brother-in-law Howard Blanchard
The family of Mrs. Rowena Thibodeaux Champagne would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and to the staff of Iberia Medical Center for their kindness and professionalism they showed towards Mrs. Rowena and the family during her time of need.
