Funeral services will be conducted for Rosie Bonin, 82, at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bill Vincent. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, and resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. at the funeral
home Sunday evening.
A native of Coteau and resident of Baldwin, Rosie Bonin passed away at 12:52 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Rosie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Rosie loved crocheting blankets as long as her hands allowed her to. Her favorite pastimes were taking long walks and making her famous banana nut bread. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bourre’ with her friends.
Rosie is survived by her children Sheila Frost, Steven Bonin (Gwen) and Jennifer Schouest (Timothy);
son-in-law Ray Frost; grandchildren Christina Frost, Jessica Rigaud (Anthony), Bryce Schouest, Christopher Frost, Destiny Schouest, Michael Frost, Emma Frost and Kayla Schouest; and great-grandchildren Avery Rigaud, Hadley Rigaud and Oliver Pell; and siblings Harry Romero (Dorothy) and Rosabel Badeaux (Terry).
She was preceded in death by her husband Lovelace Bonin; her parents Whitney and Blanche Freyou Romero; and siblings Paul Romero and Louise Romero.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ray Frost, Anthony Rigaud, Christopher Frost, Michael Frost, Timothy Schouest, Steven Bonin and Bryce Schouest.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Terry Badeaux, Harry Romero, Kevin Bonin, Wilson Bonin and Duke Bonin.