Roselyn Macaione Boudreaux

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Roselyn “Butsy” Macaione Boudreaux, 97, at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette, with Mrs. Boudreaux’s grandson Father Patrick Broussard to serve as the celebrant. Reading from scripture will be Mrs. Boudreaux’s godchild Joseph Sedita and Mrs. Boudreaux’s niece Lynn Olivier. Interment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, with a Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. led by the granddaughters of Mrs. Boudreaux. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Boudreaux passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, just 20 minutes before her 98th birthday.
Mrs. Boudreaux was a woman of faith and family. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John the Evangelist. “Butsy” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of St. Joseph School. She went on to marry the love of her life Dr. Nelson C. Boudreaux Jr. and together they raised eight children. When she was not tending to her family she worked alongside her husband at his office. Mrs. Boudreaux was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Anita Hebert and husband Lynn of New Iberia, Becky Morris and husband Keith of Jeanerette, Stephen Boudreaux, M.D., and wife Liz of New Iberia, Roselyn Ortega and husband Diego of New Iberia, Barbara Broussard and husband Steven of Lafayette, Marlin “Buddy” Boudreaux and wife Linda of Jeanerette, Mary Beth Ardizone of New Iberia and Annette Milligan and husband Shane of Jeanerette; 23 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Nelson C. Boudreaux Jr., M.D.; parents Anthony and Anita Barone Macaione; siblings Margaret, Pascal, John, Frank and Joseph Macaione, Anna Ramano and Clara Sedita; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Eldridge.
Mrs. Boudreaux’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank all of her former sitters who loved her like a mother, the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Home and Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Boudreaux’s honor to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.