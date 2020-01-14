A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Roseann Comeaux Kracke, age 76, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating.
A private graveside service was held at Holy Family Cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Kracke passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Kracke is survived by her husband of 51 years, Henry Clarence Kracke Sr.; one daughter, Pauline Kracke Guillotte (Jeremy and family); three sons, Henry Kracke Jr. (and family), Peter Kracke (Swanette and family) and Thomas Kracke (Brandi and family); and one brother, Thomas Comeaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Joseph and Aspasie Robicheaux Comeaux.
Pallbearers will be Henry Kracke Jr., Peter Kracke, Thomas Kracke, Jeremy Guillotte, Craig Leleux and Micah Guillotte.
We couldn’t have asked for a better mother.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.