Rose Mary Dore

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Wilbert Dore Sr., the former Rose Mary DeRouen, age 73, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. until the service time.
Mrs. Dore passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Abbeville.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Rose Mary was born on April 4, 1946, to the late Chet DeRouen and Leila Romero. Rose Mary was a devout and faithful parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. She regularly attended Mass and served as a Eucharistic Minister for 10 years. Rose Mary loved children. She dedicated her life to their care and ran a daycare out of her own home for over 20 years. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Rose Mary will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Wilbert Dore Jr.; daughters Roxanne Delahoussaye and husband, Barry and Laurie Verret; sister Emily Rodriguez and husband, Roy; half-sister Jacklyn LeBlanc; grandchildren Barry Delahoussaye, Ridge Delahoussaye, Sabrina Wilson, Cedric Dore, Hunter Verret, Collin Verret and Kassie Verret; and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbert Dore Sr.; parents, Chet DeRouen and Leila Romero; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Barry Delahoussaye Jr., Ridge Delahoussaye, Cedric Dore, Hunter Verret, Collin Verret and Barry Delahoussaye Sr.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Wilbert Dore Jr.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
