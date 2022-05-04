Rose Marie L. Viator, 86, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, at Carpenter House in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on May 5, 2022, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m..
The burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
She was born Rose Marie LeCompte on April 30, 1936, in New Iberia to the late Leonce and Pearl LeCompte. She had seven brothers and sisters. She was married to Kenward J. Viator on June 4, 1954. They had 67 wonderful years of marriage.
They had four sons, Jerome Christopher, Michael Jason, Vernon Todd and the late Mark Douglas. She has three daughters-in-law, Julie Cotton, Jennifer Mary and Donna Lynn Hymel.
She has 11 grandchildren, Katie Marie, Carlie Alyse, Philip Michael, Lyndsey Claire, Natalie Anne, Sean Christopher, Christopher Ryan, Stephanie Taylor, Jessica Rose, Erik Tyler and Kelsie Katherine. She has seven great-grandchildren, Piper Reece, Penelope Ryan, Axyl James, Harper Dale, Ryleigh Teal, Drake Reed and the late Remi Claire.
Rose Marie, Aunt Putsy to her LeCompte family, was a lifelong loyal servant to God and a treasured friend to all that knew her.
The family request that donations to the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation be made in lieu of sending flowers.
Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.
