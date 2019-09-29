PATTERSON — Funeral services are pending for Rose Marie Green, 59, who died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 1:35 p.m. at her residence.
The Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
PATTERSON — Funeral services are pending for Rose Marie Green, 59, who died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 1:35 p.m. at her residence.
The Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.