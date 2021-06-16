Rose Hamilton

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Rose V. Hamilton, 69, the former Rose Vangure, will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where Rev. Donald Wright Jr is the Pastor. Rev. Francis L. Davis will officiate.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Carlton (BB) Hamilton of New Iberia; one son, Glen Ray Vangure (Stacy) of New Iberia; one daughter, Shelbra Thompson of New Iberia; four granddaughters, Ashlyn Thompson (Tyrone), Glenasha Polk Green (Marlon), Stasha Vangure and Samyrie Vangure; three grandsons, Wilfred Vangure (Precious), Dustin Vangure and Edward Brown III (Alexis); 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Arthur Gene Vangure Jefferson of New Iberia; six brothers, Warren Vangure Sr., Anthony Vangure Sr, (Vee), Larry Vangure (Connie), Donald Ray Vangure and Michael Ray Vangure, all of New Iberia and June Vangure (Ann) of Garyville, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Green Vangure; one daughter, Paula Faye Vangure; two brothers Johnny Foster and Brian Vangure; two sisters, Drusella Vangure and Elnora Monk Green; three nephews, Merlyn Turner, Courtland Jones and Akeem Firley; and one niece, Tyhesia Vangure.
Active pallbearers are Brandon Jones, Datrin Turner, Marlon Green, T’Otis Andrus, J’Eandre Thidodaux, Jamison Bills, Eugene Francis and Carl George.
Honorary pallbearers are Warren Vangure Sr, Anthony Vangure Sr, Larry Vangure, Donald Ray Vangure, Michael Ray Vangure, June Vangure, Glen Ray Vangure and Edward Brown III.
Condolences maybe expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.