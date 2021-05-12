A memorial service will be conducted for Rose Garb Freeze on Friday, May 14, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Landry as celebrant. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
The family requests visitation to begin at noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Rose Garb Freeze passed away at 9:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Iberia Manor North Nursing Home.
Rose was born on May 27, 1929 in Moss Hill, Texas to Robert H. and Georgia Ellen Maucer Patterson.
Rose was loved by all who knew her and was affectionately called “Gaga” by her loved ones. Many of the memories her friends and family have of her were shared around a pot of Community Coffee at her kitchen table. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and giving them her special oatmeal and coffee milk. She loved to sew and enjoyed spending time doing yard work. She loved to cook for her family, especially cornbread in her cast iron skillet.
She spent the last few years of her life with her new friends at Iberia Manor North. All the residents and staff loved “Mama Rose” and will miss her dearly.
Rose is survived by her children Mary Garb of Biloxi, Mississippi, Linda Garb of New Iberia, Sam Garb (Brenda) of New Iberia, Gary Garb (Renee’) of Nashville, Tennessee and Doug Garb (Louise) of Vatican; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Moe Garb; her daughter Francis R. Garb; five brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Iberia Manor North Nursing Home and Hope Hospice for their support during such a difficult time.
