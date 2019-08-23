Rose F. Conner

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Rose Ann Conner, 72, the former Rose Ann Fontenette, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center with Bishop Drew Rousse, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Rose was a faithful member of Faith Cathedral of New Iberia. Her employment endeavor included serving as a Substitute Teacher at various schools in Iberia Parish.
Rose, affectionately known as “Ta Tut” leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Marvin Conner of Bay City, Texas, Randy Conner and Bryan Conner of New Iberia; two daughters, Monique Conner Fischman of Killeen, Texas, and Naisha Conner of New Iberia; two brothers, Leroy (Tina) Fontenette of Lafayette and Kenneth “Shrimp” Fontenette of New Iberia; one sister, Delores (Roy Sr.) Ricardo of New Iberia; and eight grandchildren, three-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Conner; her parents, Sylvester Fontenette and Viola Jeanlouis Fontenette; two brothers, Herbert “Teedy” Fontenette and Russell Fontenette Sr.; two sisters, Hilda Fontenette and Judy F. Green.
Active Pallbearers are Robert Fischman Jr., Trevor Conner, Caymon Horton, Quinton Conner, Jason Viltz and Quentin Viltz.
Honorary Pallbearers are Leroy Fontenette, Kenneth Fontenette, Ron Fontenette, Kirk Fontenette, Mark Fontenette, Roy Ricardo Jr., Russell Fontenette Jr. and Carl Fontenette.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.