Memorial services for Rosalind M. Olivier will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory. The family will receive visitors beginning at 8 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Lydia.
Rosalind M. Olivier of New Iberia passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 54 at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Rosalind was born to the late Dalton Olivier and Gloria Boutte Boudreaux on March 7, 1966, in New Iberia.
She is survived by her stepfather Olan Etienne; brother Jason Olivier; stepsisters Shantel Lavine and Shavone Ross; stepbrother James Martin; and two nieces, Linzie and Keyrstin Olivier.
We want to thank Annie Lewis for her loving care of Rosalind. Also special thanks to the staff at Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family
