JEANERETTE — Funeral Services for Rosalie M. Migues, 76, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Sue Pugh officiating.
The family requested that visitation be held at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Rosalie was born on February 11, 1943, to Curtis J. and Shirley B. Mayer. Rosalie passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Masion Teche Nursing Center at 12:54 p.m.
Rosalie enjoyed needlework of all kinds and hand made many items including personalized Christmas stockings for each of her grandchildren. She was an avid football fan and supported Saints and LSU football. She loved all animals and never met a stray that didn’t find a home. Rosalie loved to travel with family and friends. The highlight of her travels took her to Arkansas to attend the Passion Play with her church family. As a person who loved people, she especially loved her family and spending time with them during holidays, special occasions or just over a cup of coffee. For many years, Rosalie, was a part of the music ministry at McGowen Memorial United Methodist Church. She would play the piano and the organ for church services every Sunday.
Rosalie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her three daughters, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Rosalie is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Deare and husband Kris, Alicia Provost and husband Tim and Rose Migues and companion Pam Darden; brothers Curtis Mayer Jr. and wife Susan, Carl Mayer and wife Sheryl and Gordon Mayer; her step-father Daniel Jeffrey; grandchildren John Deare Jr. and wife Ashley, Heather Deare, Eric Provost and wife Ali, Sarah Provost, Olivia P. Switzer and husband Andrew, Emily Provost, David Provost and Amelia Provost; great-grandchildren Aubrie Deare, Addison Deare, Brianna Provost, Carson Patin, Cannon Provost, Cove Provost, Madilyn Switzer, Anniston Switzer, Roman Switzer and Avery Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Arthur Migues; her parents, Curtis Mayer Sr. and Shirley M. Jeffrey; sister Rebecca Buteaux; grandmother, Orieanna Badeaux Larpenter; grandfather Joseph Badeaux; and step-grandfather G. C. Larpenter.
The family of Rosalie Migues, would like to express their most sincere thanks to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center and Hospice of Acadiana, for all the love, kindness and care that was given to their mother.
