JEANERETTE — Funeral services for Rosalie Telotta LeJeune were held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11a.m., at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. Entombment will follow the services at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum.
The family’s requested visitation began on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home at 400 Provost St. in Jeanerette. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m.
Rosalie Telotta LeJeune, 83, passed away July 10, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children.
Born in Houston, Texas, and a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Rosalie Telotta LeJeune was born on May 23, 1938, to Joseph and Gladys Goulas Telotta.
Rosalie LeJeune attended St. Joseph School from kindergarten through 12th grade. Rosalie worked as a bookkeeper for Wormser’s Department Store, Gulf Coast Wire Rope and Teche Farm Supplies alongside her husband for the majority of her career. She retired at age 52.
Rosalie was a dedicated wife to Norbert LeJeune Sr. and mother to her five children — Paul, Michelle, Celeste, Denny and Jeff. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them, always running to and enjoying school or sporting events. Her devotion to her family spilled over to her devotion to her alma mater, St. Joseph School. She worked tirelessly, along with her husband and children, for the survival of the tiny school that brought her and Norbert together as high school sweethearts. She was committed to the Catholic education of her children, volunteering in numerous capacities in everything involving her children. When her youngest was ready to attend kindergarten and with no kindergarten class at St. Joseph, she set to work developing the kindergarten program singlehandedly from the ground up.
Upon retirement, she embarked on a whole new adventurous life with Norbert, filled with traveling, going on cruises, dining out, dancing, and getting together with family. It was a wonderful, joyous time for them, and, in the end, she often reminisced how blessed she was to have had such a full life with her husband, children and grandchildren.
She will be so greatly missed by her husband of 63 years, Norbert LeJeune Sr.; her children Paul LeJeune and his wife Michelle, Michelle LeJeune Barnett and her husband Tom, Celeste LeJeune Thibodeaux and her husband Keith, Denny LeJeune and his wife Amanda and her son Jeff LeJeune; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren David, Wesley and wife Mary, Rachel, Peter, Jasmine, Rebecca, her beloved Jacob and wife Madeline, Isaac, Addison, Andre’, Emerson, Rosie Beth and Elliot; and her sister Mary Stanton and husband Tom.
Serving as pallbearers are David Barnett, Wesley LeJeune, Peter LeJeune, Isaac LeJeune, Jacob LeJeune and Andre’ LeJeune.
Rosalie Telotta LeJeune is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Glady Goulas Telotta.
Pallbearers were Jacob LeJeune, Addison LeJeune, Jasmine LeJeune, Rachel Barnett, and Rebecca Barnett.
Rosalie Telotta LeJeune is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Glady Goulas Telotta.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of funeral arrangements.