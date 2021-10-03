A celebration of life for Rosa Lee Williams-Parson, 69, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Word of Hope Church, 710 E. Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA. Pastor Zack Mitchell will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.
Rosa Lee Williams-Parson was born on Sunday, August 17, 1952, to the union of the late Joseph Williams and Emma Marie Williams in New Iberia.
She attended school in Iberia Parish. She loved cooking, listening to music and dancing, playing Lotto and going to the casinos and keeping her lawn beautiful. She was also very family oriented, loved and spoiled her grandchildren.
Rosa leaves to celebrate her life and precious memories, her four children, Earline (Brandon August) Williams, of West Lake, Angus Parson Jr., Charles Parson and Bradley Williams, all of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Janae Navy, Elijah Williams, Breigh August and Brielle August; one brother, Gregory Williams of New Iberia; other survivors include her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Donald Williams and Richard Williams.
Rosa passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in New Iberia following a sudden illness.