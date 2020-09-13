Rosa D. Lancon

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Rosa Delahoussaye Lancon, age 84, at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual help Catholic Church with Fr. Korey LaVergne officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until 9 p.m. on Sunday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday until service time.
A native of Youngsville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Lancon passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on February 19, 1936, to the late Ophe and Henriette Delahoussaye, Rosa was one of three children. She was a kind and loving woman who always put others before herself. Rosa worked as a CNA for Azalea Villa (now Belle Teche) Nursing Home and offered private care for Mr. Compton LaBauve and other New Iberia residents for many years. She enjoyed helping others, dancing, sewing, gardening, and French music. A loving mother, grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Deborah G. Donovan and husband Frank, Andrea L. Sargent, and Jo Ann G. Segura; grandchildren Megan Van Wagner and husband Scott, Troy Donovan, Brandi Donovan, Skylar Dore and wife Brandy, Joshua Sargent, Cody Hebert and wife Raven, Angie Hebert, George Hebert IV, Kimberly Hebert, Robert Hebert, Gwen Hebert, and David Lancon; 22 great grandchildren; and a brother, Elmo Delahoussaye.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis J. Lancon; parents Ophe and Henrietta Creighton Delahoussaye; daughter Glenda Guillot; son Dyna Paul Lancon; son-in-law Danny Segura Sr.; granddaughter Kaycee Hebert; grandsons Jason Eugene Sargent and Paul Allen Lancon; sister Elgine Norris; and sister-in-law Ethel Duplantis Delahoussaye.
Pallbearers will be Crichton Van Wagner, Decklin Van Wagner, Scott Van Wagner, Cody Hebert, Hunter Floris, Joshua Sargent, Skylar Dore, Troy Donovan, and Frank Donovan.
The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for their kindness, care, and support for Mrs. Lancon.
