JEANERETTE — Dismissal services will be at the David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and resume on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 7 p.m.
Rorey was a resident of New Iberia and a native of Jeanerette, and passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 1:22 a.m., at Iberia Medical Center. At an early age, Rorey began to show interest in drawing and imagination leading him to earn his architecture and design master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was an avid UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajun fan. He enjoyed his employment at Architects’ Design Studio being able to co-create with a team and provide his vision on multiple projects for the firm. He was dedicated to his weekend job as a dual rate game supervisor at the Cypress Bayou Casino.
In his spare time, he gained knowledge and experience in photography as a hobby, which allowed for Rorey to acquire his own photography business. He earned honors and awards for his work from national digital photography contests. His photography work has been exhibited in galleries in Germany, Greece, Israel and Australia. In addition to this, his other hobbies were everything Disney, computers, UL Lafayette sporting events, travel and hiking the Smokies with his family. A true family man, he was a mentor to his two sons and loved his beautiful wife dearly. His work ethic was beyond measure doing what he loved everyday with a lot of thought and passion.
Rorey Thomas Foco is survived by his wife, Douangdao “Nok” Foco; his sons Kobe Keopraseuth and Drew Keng Foco; his parents, Princess Zimmerman Foco and Randolph Peter Foco of Jeanerette; his brothers Ross Foco (Shalone) and Brennan Foco (Janie), both of New Iberia; his niece Elizabeth Foco and nephews Colt Foco and Nate Foco; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thelma Guillotte Zimmerman and Thomas Zimmerman; his paternal grandparents, Mary Alice Borel Foco and Ronald Foco; and nephew Luke Foco.
Rorey will forever be remembered as a devout and faithful husband, father, son, nephew, cousin and friend. May he and his legacy rest in peace.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ross Foco, Brennan Foco, Kobe Keopraseuth, Ty Dartez, Levi LeBourgeois and Blaine Morris.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Willie Smith, Michael Hebert Jr., Seth Morris, Jeremiah Hebert and Drew Keng Foco.
