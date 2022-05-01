A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Ronnie L. Boudreaux, 79, who passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Sunday and will continue from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Monday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux was born on September 20, 1942, to the late Claude and Viola Boutte Boudreaux.
He proudly served our country in the National Guard and retired from Bell South, AT&T after 32 years of service. Mr. Boudreaux was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Men’s Rosary Group and Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where he was an altar server, Lay Minister and Sacristan. He was also a past State Deputy, past Faithful Navigator, recipient of the Bishop Service Award and a member of Fleur de Lis. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include by his wife of 57 years D’Ella “Dee” Simon Boudreaux of New Iberia; son Clint Boudreaux (Kay) of New Iberia; daughter Charise Boudreaux LeFevre of New Iberia; grandchildren Brynne Boudreaux, Kamryn Miller and Kade Miller; and brothers Neddy Boudreaux (Katherine) of New Iberia, Malcolm Boudreaux (Cathy) of New Iberia and Tim Boudreaux (Mary Kay) of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Matt LeFevre; his in-laws Noah and Eliza Simon; and a nephew Kevin Boudreaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
