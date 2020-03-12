Ronald Thomas

Funeral services will be conducted for Ronald “Red Bird” Thomas, 60, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Minister Tammy Martin, officiating.
Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of services.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Thomas passed away at 9:52 a.m. on February 29, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
“Red Bird,” as he was affectionately known, was a jack of all trades. He worked in the oilfield, as a mechanic, a plumber and an electrician.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, his wife, Althea Thomas; one son, Ryan T. Hill (Nicole); two daughters, Nicole Hill and Latoya Sigure, all of New Iberia; two brothers, Willie Thomas Jr., and Donald Tomas both of New Iberia; four sisters, Minister Camelia Joseph, Debra Lewis both of Houston and Harriet Thomas and Arlene Thomas, both of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Peter Thomas Sr. and Lorena Alexander; one brother, John Joseph III; two sisters, Marguerite Thomas and Donna Joseph Greene; maternal grandparents, Joseph Viltz Alexander and Rena Polk Hypolite; paternal grandparents, Johnny A. Thomas Sr. and Lillian Jacquet Thomas; one grandchild, Jacob Yancy Jr.; and one great-nephew, Kodie Raymond.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Brandon Thomas, Larry Hill, Leon Greene Jr., Ronald Spencer Jr., Willie Paul Brown, Alex Raymond and Raymond Narcisse.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.