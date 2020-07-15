Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Ronald “Ronnie” Paul Louviere, 72, who passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home in Breaux Bridge.
Rev. Korey Lavergne will be the officiant.
Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 10 a.m.
A native of Iberia Parish and a longtime resident of Breaux Bridge, Ronnie was a graduate of New Iberia High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, then retired from a 16-year career with the Louisiana State Police. In his younger years, he enjoyed boxing, horseback riding, fishing and rabbit hunting. Later in life, he acquired a fondness for raising beagles and participating in field trials with his close friends. He had a knack for reading the room and knew just how to get the group laughing hysterically. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him especially, his daughter and son.
Ronnie is survived by his children Rhonda Louviere of Lafayette and Brent (Leah) Louviere, stationed in Germany; brothers Elwood (Suzanne) Louviere of Lydia, Rodney (Charlene) Louviere of New Iberia and James (Hope) Louviere of The Woodlands, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Yolande Daily Louviere.
Pallbearers will be Brent Louviere, Elwood Louviere, James Louviere, Chris Louviere, Craig Louviere and Chad Louviere.
Honorary Pallbearers are Trent and Blake Louviere.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.