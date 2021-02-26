Ronald Paul Dwyer, a resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 9:37 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
A public viewing will be conducted from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street Franklin.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Baldwin, with Pastor Valerie Rhine, officiating. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook age at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Ronald will be laid to rest in the Godman Cemetery.
Memories of Ronald will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Earline S. Dwyer, of Jeanerette; children Shamika Dwyer of Jeanerette, Danielle Dwyer of Houston, Texas, and Mrs. Leonard (Chauntia) Rhine of Houma; a stepson, Reginald Smith of Jeanerette; sisters Barbara Burrell of Baldwin and Mrs. Roy (Alice) Colbert Sr. of Charenton; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; two godchildren; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death his parents, Paul Dwyer and Fannie Johnson Dwyer; two brothers, David Dwyer and one who passed away at birth; two sisters, Betty Perro and Patricia Carter; and brothers-in-law Ordie Perro, Talton Carter and Horace Lacy Burrell.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.
Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.