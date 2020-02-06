Ronald Paul Doré Sr., a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully February 4, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 65.
Ronald was born June 1, 1954, in New Iberia to the late William Doré and Odile Touchet Doré and was one of twelve children. He and his wife of 45 years, Versa, raised their family of three children here where he grew up and made his living. He worked with CLECO and retired after 30 years of service and with Lopez Construction and Louis Guilbeau Construction previously.
Outside of his work, Ronald enjoyed being in the outdoors, whether it was hunting and fishing or cutting his grass and tending to the yard. One of his most enjoyable times was going to the camp where he would barbecue or cook a meal to share with everyone. And if you were lucky enough to be at home on Sunday, you were treated to his delicious gumbo that was made on that special day. Ronald had a love for the outdoors, but his greatest love was for his family. Those blue eyes and kind smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest well Ronald for you have earned your reward of eternal peace.
Survivors include his wife, Versa Lancon Doré; his children Ronald Paul Doré Jr. (Natalie), Crystal Doré and Blake Doré (Ron); his four grandchildren whom he adored, Ainsley Rae Doré, Jett Doré, Reid Doré and Alyssa Broussard; and his sisters and brothers, Joyce Menard, Joel Doré, Donald Doré (his twin brother), Margie Frank, Brenda LeBlanc and Annette Girard.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Doré; and his brothers Wilson, Willie, Wilbert and Willis Doré.
A memorial gathering will be held for Ronald at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m.
