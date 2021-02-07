JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Ronald P. Foco, 84, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Ronald Paul Foco, 84, born August 16, 1936, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Lafayette. A native of Jeanerette and a resident of Lafayette, he made a career in the oil field industry, sugar cane business and fabrication. After retirement, he worked in sales for the marine service industry.
A true Cajun, his hobbies included cooking, camping and collecting antiques of days gone by. Ronald was an extremely giving and wise man which were some of the qualities he will be remembered by. His passion for cooking was something that brought others together regularly.
Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was special to him. They will take his lessons on life, cooking and faith to carry on as his legacy.
Ronald Paul Foco is survived by his son Randolph “Randy” Foco and his wife, Princess, of Jeanerette; his four daughters Melanie F. Hebert of New Iberia, Kimi F. Grisiaffi and her husband, Anthony, of Jeanerette, Angela F. Morris and her husband, Todd, of Jeanerette and Natalie F. Allain and her husband, Randy, of Mandeville; his son-in-law Todd Perry of Lafayette; one brother, Fritz Foco of Jeanerette; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Borel Foco; his daughter, Ava Foco Perry; his parents, Camille Foco Sr. and Ada Bourg Foco; his brothers, Allen Foco, Felix Foco, Camille Foco Jr., Hennie Foco and Irvin Foco; and his sister, Helena F. Duval.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren Grant Allain, Taylor Grisiaffi, Blaine Morris, Elliott Hebert, Brennan Foco and Steven Perry.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons Seth Morris, Michael Hebert, Rorey Foco, Ross Foco, Jeremiah Hebert, Spencer Hebert, Nicholas Hebert, Andre Perry and his granddaughters Avril Perry Habetz, Alysse Perry Fontana, Millicent Hebert Boudreaux, Sarah Allain Feiler and Camille Perry.
The family would like to thank those that helped Ronald in the most recent years, Ronald “Poncho” Courville, Connie Vildriks, Angie and Andre Comeaux as well as Cindy and Todd Trahan.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
