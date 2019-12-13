LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Ronald Joseph Landry will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Msgr. Jace Eskind will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass Mr. Landry will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum with military honors by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at which time the funeral procession will depart for church.
Ronald was born January 13, 1947, in New Iberia to the late Fred Louis Landry and Larlen Romero Landry. On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:44 p.m., Ronald was called home after a courageous battle with leukemia at the age of 72.
Ronald was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War. He worked at Morton Salt’s Weeks Island facility and retired as Evaporation Plant Superintendent after 30 years of service. Outside of his work, Ronald devoted most of his time to his family and others in need. Years of participating in Relay for Life events led to what is now known as the Lydia Cancer Association. This organization has helped many families in Iberia, Vermillion, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes since its inception in 2003. Ronald was not only an LCA charter member but served as President for many years. He was serving as president of the Morton Weeks Federal Credit Union.
As much as he loved giving his time to worthy causes, his greatest love was his family. He was known to be a great cook and won various levels in the Gumbo Cookoff. His hot tamales were the best around and if you were lucky, you would have been treated to his award-winning gumbo. Although Ronald was known to be very spontaneous, he and Jackie made time to relax at their camp in Abbeville. His earthly life is no longer, but his heart of gold and love for family and friends lives on in all who knew and loved him. Rest well Ronald, for you have gained your heavenly reward. Until we meet again.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 53 years, Jacquelyn Luent “Jackie” Landry; his three children, Bryant P. Landry (Lorrie), Eve M. Landry (Daniel) and Matthew “Matt” Landry (April); four grandchildren, Tyler Landry (Tiffany), Kyle Landry (Kate), Mya Landry and Koi Waguespack; and his two great-granddaughters, Emberlee Domingue and Loretta Landry. Ronald is also survived by his brothers and sister, Anthony Landry (Christine), Eric Landry and Virginia Pommier (Ed); and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Luent (Peggy), Timothy Luent (Beverly), Gayle Broussard (Lynn), Darlene Eskind (Jimmy) and Christy Sharp.
Along with his parents Ronald was preceded in death by his in-laws, Paulin and Frances Thibodeaux Luent; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Landry and Dane Luent.
Serving as Pallbearers are Bryant, Matt, Tyler and Kyle Landry, Koi Waguespack and Daniel Migues.
Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony and Eric Landry, Charles and Timothy Luent, Ed Pommier, Lynn Broussard and Jimmy Eskind.
Mr. Ronald’s family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Lydia Cancer Association, P.O. Box 731 Lydia, LA 70569.
Family and friends are asked to please visit Ronald's memorial webpage at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your favorite memory of him.
