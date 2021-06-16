Mr. Ronald John Giblin, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by love, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home in Monroeville, Alabama.
Mr. Giblin was a native of New Iberia and lived at 628 Julia Street, graduated from St. Peter’s and has/had many classmates and friends among the New Iberia community and was a resident of Monroeville, Alabama since 2000. Ronald was selected to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, but chose to serve in the U.S. Army. He was trained as an electronics and instrument specialist.
He worked for several companies and lived in several states during his professional career. He developed a love for flying. He was a member of the New Iberia chapter of the Civilian Air Patrol. He was a pilot and had his own plane until a few years ago. Ronald was an avid fan of World War II history.
Preceded in death by his late wife, Anne Giblin; his parents, Gerald Joseph Giblin and Lowney Giblin; and a sister Kathrine Wade.
Survivors includehis loving wife, Dorothy Giblin of Monroeville, Alabama; a son Ronald Giblin Jr; two daughters Audrey Davidson and Laurie Ober; a brother Errol Giblin of Maryville, Tennessee and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date.