Ronald James Brown

Graveside services will be conducted for Ronald J. Brown, 55, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery, 1610 Neco Town Road, with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ronald lived a simple life of love for family and friends. Never was he short of a happy countenance or a kind word of encouragement. Ronnie, as was one of his many known names, to include “The Cat,” worked as a tire mechanic for many years with Carrol Brooks Traveling Service and Patin’s Auto Shop, both of New Iberia. Ronnie’s greatest pastime was lifting weights and he often times evinced the strength of a “mule,” never tiring. Ronnie’s gregarious spirit and giving habits are among his many loved characteristics and through them, he will surely live on in our hearts.
He leaves to cherish his memory one brother, Roland Brown Jr. of Edmond, Oklahoma; six aunts, Lois Brown, Mary Andrews and Gladys Sophus, all of New Iberia, Minister Geraldine Brown Reed of Lake Charles, Rena Brown Adams of San Francisco, California, and Peggy Tines of Chicago, Illinois; two uncles, Edward Simmons of Houston, Texas, and Edmond Simmons of Chicago, Illinois; two stepsons, Calvin Stokes and Ruffin Stokes, both of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Brown Sr. and Cynthia Andrews Brown; two brothers, Orlando Brown and Peter Joseph Brown; one sister, Jackie Marie Brown; paternal grandparents, Jules Clifford and Ollie Randall Brown; and maternal grandparents, Audrey Londo Moore and McClenan Andrews.
Serving as active pallbearers are Ronald Johnson Sr., Carol Brooks, Bobby Brown, Justin Young, Devin Vitto and Zachariah Davis.
The honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Young Jr., Terry Stokes, Moses Eabair, Phillip Hill, William Andrews, Wilton Andrews, Raheem Eabair and Charles Simmons Jr.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.