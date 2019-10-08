Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Ronald James Bourque, 66, who passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Entombment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Ronald James Bourque was born on September 28, 1953, to the late Rinaud “Nunu” and Bernice Hebert Bourque. Ronald, better known by so many as “Ronnie,” will always be remembered by family, friends and our community for being especially kind and helpful. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in need.
Mr. Bourque retired from the New Iberia Fire Department after 40 years of faithful service. He began his career as a firefighter, then moving up to Fire Inspector and ending in the position of Fire Chief. He also served on the 911 Commission. Ronnie served our community with integrity, pride, joy and excellence.
Mr. Bourque loved camping, fishing, gardening, going to the beach and taking daily walks with his wife.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Toni Migues Green Bourque; daughters Tonia Green and fiancé John Comeaux, Dawn Duhon and husband Bud and Summer Dupuis; special granddaughter Bailee Dore; grandchildren Kyle Bourque, Gage Duhon, Cy Dupuis, Tiffany Dupuis and Katlyn Dore; great-grandchildren Landon Theriot and Liam Courville; two very special dogs, Trouble and Abbie; a brother, Guy Bourque and wife Peggy; sisters Dianne Bourque Henneman and husband Doug and Reneé Bourque Voorhies and husband Walter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Linda Bourque Moore; great-nephew Gabriel; and his father-in-law Frank Migues.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.