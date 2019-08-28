JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be held for Mr. Ronald J. Guillot Sr. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Ronald J. Guillot Sr. was born on October 20, 2019, to Victor and Lena Kern Guillot.
Ronald Guillot Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 10:08 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Ronald J. Guillot Sr enjoyed going to the camp, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed his time with the family and traveling.
He is survived by his grandsons Victor Guillotte and companion Jaci Duhon and Jeffrey Guillotte and wife Heather; niece Connie Thibodeaux and husband Dwight; and nephew Glenn Hebert and wife Linda; great-grandchildren Grace Guillotte and Camryn Guillotte.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Lena Kearn Guillot; son Ronald J. Guillot Jr; sister Shirley Hebert; daughter-in-law Monica Guillot; and brothers-in-law Ulysse “Pine” Hebert and L.C. “Buddy” Clement.
