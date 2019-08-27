JEANERETTE — Funeral services are pending for Ronald Guillot, 90, who died at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.
