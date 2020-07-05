Ronald George Ackal

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lady Cemetery in New Iberia, for Mr. Ronald George “Ronnie” Ackal, age 85, who died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Camelot of Broussard.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate the services.
Survivors include his sister Madlyn Boustany Hilliard and her husband, Paul; his two brothers, Darryl Elias and his wife, Patsy, and Eldon Elias and his wife, Linda; his sister-in-law Beverly Ashy Ackal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents and his brother Eddie Ackal Sr.
Ronnie, a native of New Iberia, was the son of William George Ackal and Stella Doumit Elias. He was an elementary school teacher in Iberia Parish.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Camelot of Broussard for the care and service extended to Ronnie and to his niece, Beth Ackal Ledet, for her love and attention through the years.
