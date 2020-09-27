LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Ronald Charles Gray, 82, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 8 a.m.until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. He was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. In addition, he was a member of the Holy Name Society.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Bernice Vallot Gray of New Iberia; one daughter, Debra G. Phillips (LaQuincy Earl Sr.) of Elizabeth; one brother, Eugene Clemons of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, LaQuincy Earl Phillips Jr. of Oberlin, Darien Danielle Phillips of Oakdale and Eric Ronald Gray Jr. of New Iberia; five great-grandchildren, Ira Phillips, Ezra Phillips, Jordyn Anderson, Loretta Gray and Maverick Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles Daniel Gray and Bernice Clemons Gray; one son Eric Ronald Gray Sr.; two sisters Janice Armstrong and Charlene Brooks; and one brother Laverne “Butch” Gray.
Active pallbearers will be LaQuincy Earl Phillips Jr., Dexter Vallot, Alex Olivier, Michael Jones, Darrell Gordon, Eric Ronald Gray Jr. and Anthony “Tony” Sigue.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.