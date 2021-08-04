Roland Romero

Funeral services will be conducted for Roland P. Romero, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter Street with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant.
The family requests for visitation to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be conducted at noon by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Roland was born on Oct. 19, 1954, to Harold P. and Marie LeBlanc Romero in Iberia Parish, and was a lifelong resident.
Roland passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:28 p.m., at his residence in New Iberia.
Roland was a man who loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was a man who would give unselfishly to those who were in need.
Some of his hobbies were fishing and cooking. Some would say he was a master cook at making gumbo, jambalaya and assorted other Cajun dishes. He was the chef for the holidays and made sure that there were plenty of everyone’s favorite dishes on hand.
He also spent many hours in his yard working his gardens.
Roland is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Duplantis Romero; four children, Jason Romero (Masi) of Lafayette, Greg Romero (Stephanie) of New Iberia, Elliot Romero (Gabby) of Youngsville and Meghan Romero of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Amielle, Ella, Hudson, Austin, Sophia, Eli and Hampton; and siblings Charles Romero, Odressie Romero, Harold Romero, and Georgia Tauzin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold P. and Marie LeBlanc Romero and his sister Barbara Morrow.
