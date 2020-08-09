LYDIA — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Roland John Thibo–deaux, 90, who passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Ron Perkins will be the Officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
A resident of Lydia, Mr. Thibodeaux was born in Weeks Island on December 16, 1929, to the late Henry Thibodeaux Sr. and Mary Prince Thibodeaux. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Thibodeaux retired with 30 years of service from the Iberia Parish School System as a bus driver, and also retired from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office with 39 years of service. He was a very hard working man and loved working in his yard, but what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Roland is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Doiron Thibodeaux; daughters Debbie (Julian) Frank, Wanda (Joel) Loflin and Cindy (Barry) Bouton, all of Lydia; grandchildren Matthew Hebert, Scott (Hope) Hebert Sr., Jonathan (L’ree) Hebert, Nicole (James) Wyman, Steven (Victoria) Bouton, Michelle Thibodeaux, Roland “T-Ro” Thibodeaux, Micah Thibodeaux, Julian “B.J.” (Bridget) Frank Jr., Jeremy (Heidi) Frank and Christopher (Natalie) Frank; stepchildren, Chad (Caroline) Legnon, Scott (Liz) Legnon and Nannette (Roger) Spears; step-grandchildren Shenee (Stephen) Gros, Anthony (Katy) Legnon, Laura (Raymond) Guzman, Lauren (Clay) Landry, Jenny (Thomas) LeBlanc, Amber (Chris) Comeaux and Kaitlyn Legnon; former wife and mother of his children, Frances St. Pierre of Lafayette; and numerous great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Thibodeaux; and siblings Henry Thibodeaux Jr., Dudley Thibodeaux, Orie Thibodeaux, Ernest Thibodeaux, Russel Thibodeaux Sr., Winnie Thibodeaux Crochet and Jeanette Thibodeaux Prudhomme.
Pallbearers are Matthew Hebert, Scott Hebert, Jonathan Hebert, Dylan Menard, Jeremy Frank and Julian “B.J.” Frank Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Roland “T-Ro” Thibodeaux, Micah Thibodeaux, Christopher Frank, Steven Bouton, Joel Loflin, Barry Bouton, Julian Frank Sr. and Louis Ackal.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.